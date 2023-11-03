Men’s ODI World Cup: Shreyas Iyer was the last box to be ticked for India: Simon Doull

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has said that Shreyas Iyer is the final box that India ticked in the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer, who slammed 82 runs off just 56 balls against Sri Lanka on Thursday, hit 6 sixes and 3 fours in his innings and propelled India’s total to a massive 357/8 in the first innings of the match.

India qualified for the semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 after winning their seventh straight game in the tournament beating Sri Lanka by a record 302 runs as they rattled Lankan for just 55 runs.

“Shreyas Iyer has amazing clarity over his role. You are going to get some performances that are high and you are going to get some low ones. Iyer plays the high-risk shots, plays high-risk cricket because he wants to score at a high strike rate, and I think that he is quite comfortable playing that role,” said Simon Doull on Cricbuzz.

“You look at what the bowlers are doing, there was never a question mark. Shubman and Shreyas were the keys today. They silenced everybody. India now have all their boxes ticked. Shreyas really played an innings of note. Now he will walk tall knowing that he has played an innings of significant contribution and so every box is ticked,” Doull concluded.

India are back on the top of the points table after seven consecutive wins and remain undefeated. India will next face mighty South Africa on Sunday at Eden Gardens, who are positioned second on the points table after 6 win in 7 game.

