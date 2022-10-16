SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Men’s T20 World Cup: Eleven-year-old Drushil impresses Rohit, bowls to him in nets

India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday made the 11-year-old cricket enthusiast Drushil Chauhan day’s as he gave the kid an opportunity to bowl at him in the nets during the team’s practice session here ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Drushil – one of the many kids, who were present at the WACA ground for their morning session, impressed everyone with his smooth bowling action after the Indian team arrived for its afternoon practice session. After getting impressed and realising his potential, India skipper Rohit invited Drushil to bowl at him in the nets.

Hari Prasad Mohan, Team India’s analyst, narrated the entire incident in a video posted by the BCCI.

“We arrived at the WACA for a noon practice session and kids were wrapping up their morning event. As soon as we entered our dressing room, we were able to see 100 odd kids playing and enjoying cricket. There was one kid who caught everyone’s eye and Rohit was the first one to identify the kid,” said Hari.

“After watching two-three balls, which the kid bowled, everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up and how naturally talented he was. He was constantly beating the bat. Rohit went out of the dressing room and asked him to bowl a few balls in the nets. It was an amazing sight,” he added.

The left-arm bowler was invited to the team’s dressing room as well and he shared some moments with the coaches and some of the members.

“Rohit Sharma saw me and he told me to bowl. I was very surprised, a day before that, my dad told me that I might be able to bowl to Rohit, so I was very excited. My favourite ball is a swinging yorker,” said Drushil.

After the net session, Rohit asked Drushil: “You stay in Perth; how are you going to play for India?” To this, the kid replies: “I am going to go to India but I don’t know when I’ll be good enough.” The Indian captain also signed some merchandise for him.

India will take on Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 in the two official warm-ups ahead of tournament proper. They will face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup campaign opener on October 23 at the MCG.

