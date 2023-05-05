SPORTSWORLD

Men’s World Boxing C.ships: Hussamuddin advances to pre-quarters; Ashish bows out

NewsWire
0
0

Asian and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) continued his good run with another dominant performance as he progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 here on Friday.

In the Round of 32 bout, Hussamuddin took on China’s Lyu Ping and displayed his swift movement and intelligence to throw a combination of punches in the first round and gain momentum.

After winning the first round unanimously, the southpaw from India upped the ante in the next and took the initiative to land heavy blows on his opponent while dodging Lyu’s punches. The Chinese boxer couldn’t match the speed and intensity of Hussamuddin and eventually lost the bout 5-0. He will next take on Russia’s Savvin Eduard in the pre-quarterfinal on Sunday.

On Friday, India suffered a setback as Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish went down against two-time Olympic Champion Arlen Lopez of Cuba in a Round of 32 bout.

Ashish went on the offensive in the first round but Arlen defended well and hit some heavy counter-punches to win the first round. The Indian boxer came back strongly in the second round and took the game to the opposition to win the round.

With everything to play for in the last round, both the boxers went neck-and-neck and landed fierce punches in what was an intensely-fought bout. Both the boxers showed a lot of heart and courage but the Cuban boxer won the bout 5-2 after bout review.

Later on Friday night, Naveen (92 kg) will take on Jeong Jae-min of South Korea.

On Saturday, two Indian boxers will be in action in the Round of 32 bouts in their respective categories. Akash (67kg) will face China’s Fu Mingke whereas Nishant Dev (71kg) will take on Korea’s Lee Sangmin.

The ongoing tournament is playing host to 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.

20230505-171802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Virat Kohli had to dig deep to get out of recent...

    Indian referee to officiate wrestling bouts at Tokyo Olympics

    Women’s Ashes Test: I feel like I’m peaking as a batter,...

    PKL 9: Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Giants clash ends in a tie