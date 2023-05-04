SPORTSWORLD

Men’s World Boxing Championship: Govind Sahani, Deepak Kumar advance to the next round

NewsWire
0
2

India continued to enjoy success at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship with the country’s representatives Govind Sahani and Deepak Kumar advancing to the next round after comprehensively beating their opponents on Thursday.

The 2022 Thailand Open champion Sahani gave India a perfect start on the day with a 5-0 defeat of his opponent Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan in a preliminary round bout of men’s 48 kg weight class.

Playing from the Red corner, Sahani dominated the bout as he won a unanimous 5-0 verdict from all judges.

Things were not much different for Deepak Kumar, the 2019 Asian silver medallist, as he got the better of Luis Delgado of Ecuador, winning the 51 kg bout with a dominant and unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Two more Indian boxers will be in action later in the day.

Record six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), who received a bye in the first round, will begin his campaign from the Round of 16 stage as he aims to add another World Championships medal to his kitty after bronze in the 2015 edition in Doha.

The bronze medallists of the 2022 Asian Championships, Narender Berwal (+92kg) and Muhammad Abroridinov of Tajikistan, who also got byes in the first round, will go head-to-head against each other.

The ongoing tournament is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.

20230504-150603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: India finish successful campaign with 14...

    ‘Hands-on mom’ Serena to Bradley Cooper: ‘I definitely can still come...

    Asian Cup qualification should be a regular thing for India: Eugeneson...

    WBBL: Sydney Thunders skipper Haynes to miss entire tournament