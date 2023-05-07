SPORTSWORLD

Men’s World Boxing C’ships: Deepak, Hussamuddin advance to pre-quarters

NewsWire
0
0

India’s Deepak Bhoria stunned Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and 2021 World Champion Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan 5-2 (after bout review) in the Round of 32 bout in the 51kg weight category in the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships on Sunday.

He was joined in the pre-quarterfinals by compatriot and two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin, who defeated Russia’s Eduard Savvin 5-0 by unanimous decision in the 57kg.

Deepak came up with a stunning display against the top-seeded Bibossinov, the favourite for a medal in this weight category. It was a tough fight and Deepak matched the Kazakhstan boxer. At the end of three rounds, a countback review was conducted in which the Indian boxer emerged on the top and advanced.

On Sunday, two other Indians – Sumit (75kg) and Narender (92+kg) — will be in action.

Sumit will start his campaign in the Round of 32 bout against Russia’s Pavel Sosulin while Narender will square off against Arzola Lopez of Cuba in the last-16 stage.

The ongoing tournament is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.

