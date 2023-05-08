INDIASPORTS

Men’s World Boxing C’ships: Sachin Siwach wins to reach pre-quarters, Naveen ousted

The morning session on Matchday 8 brought mixed results for India at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan with Sachin Siwach winning his bout to reach the pre-quarterfinals while compatriot Naveen Kumar went down in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Sachin Siwach opened his campaign in the 54kg weight category and outclassed Moldova’s Serghei Novac 5-0 to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

Naveen squared off against 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Enmanuel Reyes of Spain in the last-16 stage but went down 0-5 in the clash.

Govind Sahani (48kg) is the third Indian boxer scheduled to get into the ring on Monday. Govind will take on top seed and 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Sakhil Alakhverdovi in the pre-quarterfinal stage.

Sachin Siwach joined in the pre-quarterfinals Deepak (51kg), who on Sunday stunned Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and 2021 World Champion Saken Bibossinov to reach the last 16.

Seasoned Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) also registered a victory on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals.

