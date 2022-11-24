SPORTSHOCKEY

Men’s World Cup: HI to give complimentary tickets to hockey Olympians, ex-internationals

NewsWire
0
0

Hockey India on Thursday announced that complimentary tickets will be given to Indian hockey Olympians and former international players to witness the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, scheduled to be held from January 13-29, 2023.

The decision to give complimentary tickets to the former international players comes further to the announcement of the sale of tickets for the much-anticipated mega event.

The prestigious event will see 16 top teams vie for the coveted trophy and matches will be held simultaneously at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the newly-built state-of-the-art Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

All hockey Olympians and former international players are encouraged to contact Dr. R.P. Singh, Chairman Hockey India Athletes Commission to request their tickets.

Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh said it would be a privilege for Hockey India to invite all Indian hockey stalwarts, Olympians and former international players, to witness the World Cup in which India will hope to finish on the podium and mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75th year of Indian Independence.

“The presence of former Indian hockey players will certainly boost the morale of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023. Keeping in mind the immense contribution of former hockey stalwarts, Hockey India continues to recognize their efforts and welcome them in Odisha to watch the matches, inspire and cheer all the Teams,” said Bholanath Singh.

Earlier on Thursday, Hockey India marked the 50-day countdown for the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela by opening tickets sales online.

20221124-182005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIH Pro League: Aim is to play our best hockey, says...

    COVID UPDATE: Spectators barred from hockey Pro League games in Bhubaneswar

    Savita to lead India in FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Spain

    Savita to lead hockey team for Pro League games vs Belgium,...