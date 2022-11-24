Hockey India on Thursday announced that complimentary tickets will be given to Indian hockey Olympians and former international players to witness the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, scheduled to be held from January 13-29, 2023.

The decision to give complimentary tickets to the former international players comes further to the announcement of the sale of tickets for the much-anticipated mega event.

The prestigious event will see 16 top teams vie for the coveted trophy and matches will be held simultaneously at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the newly-built state-of-the-art Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

All hockey Olympians and former international players are encouraged to contact Dr. R.P. Singh, Chairman Hockey India Athletes Commission to request their tickets.

Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh said it would be a privilege for Hockey India to invite all Indian hockey stalwarts, Olympians and former international players, to witness the World Cup in which India will hope to finish on the podium and mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75th year of Indian Independence.

“The presence of former Indian hockey players will certainly boost the morale of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023. Keeping in mind the immense contribution of former hockey stalwarts, Hockey India continues to recognize their efforts and welcome them in Odisha to watch the matches, inspire and cheer all the Teams,” said Bholanath Singh.

Earlier on Thursday, Hockey India marked the 50-day countdown for the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela by opening tickets sales online.

