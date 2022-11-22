SPORTSWORLD

Men’s World Team Chess Championship: China remain only unbeaten team; India fourth

China became the only unbeaten team after the second day of the 2022 Men’s World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem on Monday.

China beat Ukraine 3-1 and the Netherlands 3.5-0.5 in the six-team Group A, raising their record to full eight points from four matches and securing their spot in the quarterfinals with one round to go.

Bai Jinshi and Li Di scored 3.5 points from four games for China so far, while Xu Xiangyu contributed three points, reports Xinhua. China captain Wen Yang, gold medalist from the 2017 World Team Championship, told Xinhua that the team is very young, and this is the first time for some players to participate in an international competition.

“The results achieved by the team up to now are beyond expectations,” he added.

Ukraine, who drew 2-2 with Spain, and France, who drew 2-2 with Spain and beat South Africa 3.5-0.5, also secured their places in the quarterfinals, with both teams currently on five points.

Spain (four points) and the Netherlands (two points) will vie for the last quarterfinal berth in Group A, while South Africa remain winless after four rounds.

In Group B, Uzbekistan secured their place in the quarterfinals with six points, after beating the United States 2.5-1.5 and India 3.5-0.5.

Javokhir Sindarov has so far scored 3.5 points for Uzbekistan, and his teammate Jahongir Vakhidov added three points.

Azerbaijan dropped to second place with five points after losing 2.5-1.5 to India and drawing 2-2 with Poland. Israel rose to third place with four points, after a 2-2 draw against Poland and a 2.5-1.5 win over the U.S..

India are fourth with four points, ahead of Poland on three points and the U.S. with two points.

The final match of the competition, organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), will be played on Friday.

