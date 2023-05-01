Ontario is adding more mental health learning to next year’s school curriculum.

Following a motion in the legislature by Natalie Pierre, MPP for Burlington, to strengthen mental health learning and supports in the classroom, the province is updating the Grade 10 Career Studies curriculum and is introducing mandatory resources for teachers and students on mental health literacy in Grades 7 and 8.

“We know that strengthening mandatory mental health literacy in the curriculum is the right thing to do. Natalie Pierre is a strong advocate and MPP, but most of all she is a mother driven to ensure we prevent tragedies and save lives,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “That is why it is so critical that all students learn healthy coping strategies, stress management and better recognition of the early signs. We want children to have the tools and confidence to succeed in the classroom and to always know that they are not alone.”

Announced at the start of National Mental Health Week and proposed for introduction in schools in the next school year, the new mandatory mental health literacy resources will include new learning materials for Grade 7 and 8 students that are aligned with the Health and Physical Education curriculum. This includes important tools like student activities, videos and interactive programming and information that will help students learn how to manage stress, understand the relationship between mental health and mental illness, recognize the signs and symptoms of a mental health concern, counteract mental health stigma and know when and how to get help.

Mandatory learning on mental health literacy for Grade 10 students will also start in fall 2024 and will include how to recognize signs of being overwhelmed or struggling, as well as where to find help locally when needed. This will be included in the Career Studies course.

The Grade 10 Career Studies course is a compulsory course requirement towards the Ontario Secondary School Diploma.

“Mental health literacy can be taught just like any other subject in school, and we know that students who receive appropriate supports have improved academic success,” said MPP Pierre.

Minister Lecce and MPP Pierre also announced an additional $12 million this year and $14 million next year to provide mental health services over the summer months. This funding will further students’ access to school-based mental health professionals and services year-round, with the aim of providing students consistent and reliable support, responding to a key recommendation of families and student trustees.

“Improving mental health literacy in schools is a critical part of building the resiliency skills that our children and youth need to grow up to be happy and healthy adults,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “There is no health without mental health. By providing schools these resources, we can lower stigma and improve connections to the community sector where students and their families can access Ontario’s continuum of care.”