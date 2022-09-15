HEALTHWORLD

Mental health of Aus youths improve after Covid lockdowns end

The mental health and well-being of young Australians has improved following the end of Covid-19 lockdowns, a national survey revealed on Thursday.

Australian National University researchers published their latest Covid-19 Impact Monitoring Survey of more than 3,500 respondents, finding lower levels of psychological distress compared to 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than two-thirds of respondents aged 18-24 — the age group that lost the most life satisfaction during the pandemic — reported their lives were better than 12 months ago.

“That does not mean that Australia has returned to pre-pandemic levels of well-being and mental health,” study co-author Nicholas Biddle said in a media release, adding that life satisfaction was lower in August 2022 than it was in October 2019.

So far, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 10 million in Australia, the population of which is about 25 million.

