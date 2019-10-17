Mental health reasons forced 50% of millennials to quit a job

Mental health challenges are causing havoc in the workplace with many millennials quitting as a result of mental health issues.

The study in Harvard Business Review, found one in five respondents, half of millennials (23 to 38 years old) and three-quarters of Generation Z (under 23) “had voluntarily left roles in the past for mental health reasons.”

And despite the fact that nearly 60 per cent of respondents said they experienced symptoms of a mental health condition in the past year, less than a third said they felt comfortable talking about these challenges at work. -CINEWS