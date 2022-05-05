INDIA

Mentally challanged septuageneraian raped in UP

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly abducted and raped in a village in the Mirzapur area in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district.

The woman was found lying unconscious and bleeding in a field by her family members on Wednesday night.

The accused has been arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Sanjiv Bajpai said that when the villagers saw blood stains on the accused’s clothes, they caught him and he confessed to his crime.

The woman has been hospitalised and is in a stable condition, the police officer said.

