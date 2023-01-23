INDIA

Mentally challenged girl rape case: K’taka police arrest 3

NewsWire
0
0

Three people, including the rape accused, have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a mentally challenged girl in this district of the state, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Ayaz Ahmad Zamadara, Umar Faroq and Rahil. On January 17, the accused spotted the girl waiting for a bus near the Vijayapura central bus stop at night.

After observing the girl closely, the accused lured her to drop her to her village on their bike. They then took her to an isolated place in a vegetable market where Rahil assaulted her sexually. Others helped him commit the crime.

The accused were rag pickers and collected garbage in Vijayapura and wandered at night as they did not have any shelter.

The police had zeroed in on the accused with the help of CCTV footage. After the crime, the accused had abandoned the victim and escaped.

On seeing the girl writhing in pain, the locals informed police. Vijayapura Women’s police had rushed to the spot and shifted her to a hospital.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20230123-153002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prez poll: Murmu will get more votes than expected, says Goa...

    ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ Season 2 adds Karan Wahi, Sarah...

    Chair rejects suspension notice by Oppn on fuel hike

    Bharat Jodo Yatra ‘morning/evening walk’ for Rahul Gandhi: Arun Singh