INDIA

Mentally challenged man kills 2 in J&K’s Anantnag

Two people were killed and several others injured on Friday when a mentally challenged person attacked them in J&K’s Anantnag district.

Officials said that a mentally challenged man identified as Javed Hassan Rather attacked several persons, including his parents in Aishmuqam town of Anantnag district.

“Two persons identified as Mohammad Amin Shah and Ghulam Nabi Khadim were killed, while several others were injured, including his parents.

“He first attacked his family members in which his parents were injured and later came out and attacked several people outside.

“The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The mentally challenged assailant has been restrained,” officials said.

