INDIA

Mentally-ill women vandalise Durga, Mary idols in Hyderabad, arrested

NewsWire
0
1

Two mentally-ill women have been arrested by police in Hyderabad on Tuesday for vandalising a part of Goddess Durga idol and Mother Mary statue.

The first incident occurred in a pandal in Khairatabad area. The burqa-clad women, one of them carrying a spanner, damaged the Durga idol. They allegedly tried to attack a man when he tried to stop them.

The women, who are sisters, later went into a church and vandalised part of the statue of Mother Mary.

Eye witnesses said the women subsequently tried to enter a temple but they were stopped.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Rajesh Chandra said the women were traced with the help of CCTV footage but they were found behaving weirdly. He said they were not responding to their questions and were not even revealing their names.

The women’s brother Asimuddin, who was present at the press conference by the DCP, said they along with their mother were suffering from schizophrenia while a brother was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

The two women live with their old parents. They have been suffering from the illness ever since their return from Jeddah in 2018 and are undergoing treatment.

Asimuddin said they would have never done that. “I am sorry for what has happened,” he said.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A, 295, 295-A, 451, 504 r/w 34.

Police have sent the two women to a hospital for assessment. An official said the report of the doctors along with FIR and two women will be produced before the court.

Meanwhile, some people staged a protest at Saifabad police station demanding action against the women involved in the incident. They alleged that there has been no proper response from the government to the incident.

20220927-171404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dec 26 to mark as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ as tribute to...

    NHRC to hold public hearing on human rights complaints from 5...

    NIA raids SDPI, PFI linked places in K’taka; 60 detained amid...

    Owaisi, Kejriwal sent by BJP to split votes: Congress