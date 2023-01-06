BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Mercedes-Benz, ChargePoint partner to install fast EV chargers in US

NewsWire
0
0

Luxury German automaker Mercedes-Benz, renewable energy company MN8 and electric vehicle infrastructure company ChargePoint have partnered to install 400 fast electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs across the US.

The aim of the project is to boost EV sales and improve the nation’s struggling EV charging infrastructure, reports The Verge.

The expected $1 billion project cost will be split equally between Mercedes and MN8.

From this year, the companies will start to construct hundreds of new hubs, which will include more than 2,500 direct current (DC) fast-charging plugs.

“This is for us a strategic decision to really put our money where our mouth is,” Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, said in a briefing with reporters.

“And back up the direction that we’re already taking over the last few years, pivoting towards electric and putting the company in a position by the end of this decade to be able to serve markets with an all-electric lineup,” Kallenius added.

According to the companies, the Mercedes-ChargePoint EV charging hubs will be located in “key cities and urban population centres, along major highway corridors and close to convenient retail and service destinations.”

20230106-134403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ather Energy, Ola Electric see sharpest drop in EV 2-wheeler sales...

    Kotak Mahindra Bank issues India’s first FPI license to GIFT IFSC...

    ‘Automakers’ profitability likely to weaken after strong Q3FY21′

    Visa, Mastercard suspend all Russia operations