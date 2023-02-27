SCI-TECHWORLD

Mercedes-Benz, Cisco join hands to bring mobile office to new sedans

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has partnered with Cisco (a digital communications technology company) to introduce the new E-Class sedans with Webex Meetings and Calling and Webex AI audio capabilities — for employees to connect anytime in meetings.

The companies announced the collaboration at last week’s Mercedes-Benz E-Class event and revealed more details at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, 2023, Engadget reports.

Webex is a web conferencing company led by Cisco, which is based in the US, that develops and sells web conferencing, video conferencing and contact centre as a service application.

“This partnership will help people get work done safely, securely and comfortably in their vehicles,” the companies were quoted as saying.

Moreover, the report said that if users attend a meeting while driving, the companies claim to provide “best-in-class noise cancellation” due to Webex’s audio intelligence technology.

Meetings and calls will only be available in audio unless users are parked, in which case they will have access to video meetings, AI-powered transcription, content-sharing functions, and emoji reactions.

Further, the report said that there will be a Webex app available in the Mercedes-Benz Car App Store, and the built-in WiFi and cellular data connection means users will not need to bring their phones to the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz recently received the first Level 3 Autonomy approval for its “DRIVE PILOT” system, a first in the industry in the US.

The luxury car company said that Nevada (a US state) is the first state to confirm the compliance of the system with state regulations.

