Mercedes-Benz India Jan-Sep’22 sales exceed those of 2021

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India has sold more cars between January-September 2022 than what it had sold during calendar year 2021, the company said.

According to Mercedes-Benz India, the company had sold 11,469 cars between January – September 2022 as against 11,242 units sold in 20 21.

“Our sales are at pre-pandemic level, having crossed CY 2021 sales numbers in the first nine months this year. The current market momentum gives us the confidence for striving to achieve our highest sales ever. However, it also remains our endeavour to produce as many cars as possible to cater to the growing demand, amidst the current supply constraints,” Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

He said, the ‘Made in India EQS’ the luxury electric vehicle (EV) has already got over 300 confirmed bookings.

The company will be introducing the EQB luxury EV in Q4 2022.

