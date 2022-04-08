Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Friday reported sales growth of 26 per cent in Q1 2022 on a year-on-year basis.

The company’s sales rose to 4,022 units from 3,193 units sold in the corresponding period of last year.

The luxury carmaker said the Q1 sales growth has been achieved against the backdrop of continuing semi-conductor shortage, global supply chain challenges, and increasing operating cost for the company.

Mercedes-Benz also ended Q1 2022 with a highest-ever order bank of more than 4,000 units.

“We are excited with our sales performance achieved in Q1 2022, laying a strong foundation for a long-term sales recovery. This achievement becomes important in context of continued intense headwinds like semi-conductor shortage, global supply chain disruptions and rising input costs,” said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“With the highest order bank in our history, we are confident of continuing this growth momentum in the coming months.”

