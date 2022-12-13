SCI-TECHWORLD

Mercedes-Benz, Rivian EV partnership on hold

NewsWire
0
0

Electric car-maker Rivian has put a pause on plans to co-develop multiple new electric delivery vans with luxury German automaker Mercedes-Benz.

Rivian was concerned about spending a lot of money on an expensive new vehicle development project amid a slowing economy, reports The Verge.

“At this point in time, we believe focusing on our consumer business, as well as our existing commercial business, represent the most attractive near-term opportunities to maximize value,” RJ Scaringe, CEO, Rivian, said in a statement.

The companies were supposed to build the vehicles together at a manufacturing site in Europe, but the German automaker is not going to pause its own plans.

“The ramp-up plan for our new EV manufacturing site in Jawor, Poland is not affected,” said Mathias Geisen, head of vans, Mercedes-Benz.

“We will continue with full speed and determination to scale up electric vehicle production in our first dedicated electric van plant,” he added.

In September, Mercedes-Benz and Rivian had signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint venture to build large commercial electric vans, the report said.

20221213-094805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scientists identify new coronavirus commonly found in rodents

    Netflix brings spatial audio to 221 mn users on its platform

    Charge+Zone to set-up charging stations for Mahindra electric SUVs

    Musk ignores govt calls as India Tesla team moves to other...