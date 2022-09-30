BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Mercedes India CEO takes auto-rickshaw ride to evade Pune traffic

Even the top executive of a luxury car brand could require an auto-rickshaw to reach his destination — this came true for Martin Schwenk, the Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India, after he got stuck in Pune’s traffic jam recently.

Stuck in traffic jam, Schwenk step out of his Mercedes S-Class car, walk for a few kilometres and took an auto-rickshaw, he narrated in an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture, Schwenk wrote, “If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads – what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few KM’s and then grabbing a rickshaw?”

The post soon gone viral on the social media with a few users asking him about his experience of taking an autorickshaw.

A user wrote, “Well, lucky you. Not everyone is fortunate enough to find an autorickshaw driver who agrees to take you to your destination.”

Another user wrote, “I would still sit in the S-Class and enjoy its rich comfort even with the traffic.”

Schwenk has been associated with the brand since 2006. He became CEO of Mercedes-Benz India in 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Mercedes-Benz China.

