Mercedes retain Bottas for 2021 season

Silverstone, Aug 6 (IANS) The Mercedes Formula One team on Thursday announced that it has retained Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas for the 2021 season.

Bottas, who joined Mercedes from Williams in 2017, will hence complete his fifth year with the racing team.

“The past few years have been all about continuous improvement, working on every aspect of my performance. I’m confident that today I’m the strongest I’ve ever been, but I can always raise the bar. Mercedes embraces the same philosophy: They always want to get better and are always hungry for more,” Bottas said.

“Ever since I fell in love with F1 as a kid it’s been my dream to one day become world champion. I’m in the fight for the title this year and staying with Mercedes puts me in the best possible position to compete for it next season as well.

“We’re in the middle of a shortened season and I want to give my absolute best in every single race we’ll go to this year. The puncture last weekend was a bit of a blow in my fight with Lewis, but I’m determined to come back strong this weekend on the same track.”

Bottas played a key role in the team’s success in the Constructors’ Championship over the past three seasons and finished runner-up in the Drivers’ Championship in 2019. He is currently second in the 2020 Drivers’ standings, too.

–IANS

rkm/sdr/