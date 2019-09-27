Mercedes to provide McLaren with engines from 2021

Madrid, Sep 28 (IANS) Mercedes announced on Saturday that it will provide the Formula One (F1) McLaren team with engines from 2021 in a deal that will last for at least three years.

McLaren, which will continue using the Renault power units for the next season, renewed its partnership with Mercedes which came to an end in 2014. reports Efe news.

“This agreement is an important step in our long-term plan to return to success in Formula 1,” Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said.

“Mercedes is the benchmark, both as a team and a power unit, so it is natural we would seek to secure a relationship with the company for the next phase of our journey,” he added.

Andy Cowell, managing director of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, said he was thrilled about recovering the “historic” partnership.

“There is a shared history between the two organisations and we look forward to achieving success together again in the future,” he added.

Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, said: “We hope that this new long-term agreement marks another milestone for McLaren as they aim to take the fight to the sport’s top teams, including our Mercedes works team.”

–IANS

dm/kk/bg