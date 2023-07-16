INDIA

Mercury likely to rise in TN in coming days

NewsWire
0
0

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has said that the temperature in Tamil Nadu will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming few days. 

The RMC, in the statement on Saturday, said: “Due to hot and humid conditions, heat stress will be experienced in Tamil Nadu, especially in interior districts of the state. There is no cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea and subsequently, cloud development would decrease.”

The mercury is likely to rise to 38-40 degrees Celsius.

Even as the RMC has predicted a rise in mercury, the fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till July 19.

“This is due to the possibility of light to moderate rain in the evening for the next few days. Strong winds ranging from speeds of 40 kmph to 45 kmph are likely to prevail in the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast, southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea,” an official said.

2023071539848

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four-year-long Iran ordeal ends, 5 Indian sailors finally drop anchor at...

    Coonoor crash: A teary eyed farewell for A. Pradip in Kerala

    BJP leader announces Rs 11L reward for cutting off Jeetan Manjhi’s...

    Nawab Malik’s custody extended till March 7