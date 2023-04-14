INDIALIFESTYLE

Mercury rises to nearly 40 degrees C in many places of NE

NewsWire
0
4

People in several states across the northeastern region have been experiencing a change in weather with the mercury hovering around 40 degrees Celsius in many places, Met officials said on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials in Guwahati and Agartala said that maximum temperatures in many places have been varying between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius, which is 5-6 notches above average for this time of the season.

The weather officials also noted that the minimum temperature in many places hovered between 20 to 23 degrees Celsius — 2-3 notches above the season’s average.The Met officials said that the maximum temperatures are likely to remain the same for the next 4-5 days.

An IMD bulletin said that light rain is likely to occur in some places in Arunachal Pradesh while the weather is likely to remain dry in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

As there has been no rainfall for the past few weeks, a water crisis gripped many parts of the northeast, especially in hilly and remote areas.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the IMD have issued various advisories for farmers and various agri farms to deal with their seasonal crops.

Health authorities also issued advisories asking people to stay guarded against rising temperatures.

20230414-235603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s smartphone shipments fall 6% in 2022, moderate growth in 2023

    Sharmila to launch ‘padyatra’ in Telangana on Oct 20

    India lends a helping hand to Kenya as China’s African Safari...

    All aircraft should be released for use only after certifying licence:...