Mercury surge in Kerala, IMD predicts 2-3 degree rise

By NewsWire
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a temperature alert in Kerala forecasting an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature in the state.

On Saturday the maximum temperature in Kannur, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Punalur increased by 2.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees, 2.2 degrees, 2.1 degrees, and 2.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD has predicted an increase in temperature on Sunday for Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur are likely to witness an increase in maximum temperature.

Experts say that the Ultraviolet (UV) index and heat index are likely to go up in the coming days and possibilities of heat-related incidents like sunburns.

The IMD also predicted that summer will peak in the state between March 20 and April 10.

It is to be noted that the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) planned to introduce devices to monitor the harmful ultraviolet rays throughout the day but even after two years of conceiving the idea, it has not been implemented. The project was to be implemented at a cost of Rs 10 lakh by March 2020.

The idea was to install a device in each district to get an UV index alert every hour during the day.

Sources in the KSDMA said that the department had ordered the devices but had to return them to the company due to technical glitches.

It may be noted that heat-related incidents are on the rise in Kerala and the state has declared heatwave as a state-specific disaster.

On Saturday, Punalar recorded the highest temperature of this season — 38.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Thrissur at 38.4 degrees, Kannur (36.9), Kottayam (36.6), Kozhikode (35.4), and Thiruvananthapuram (35.4).

