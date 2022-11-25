INDIA

Mercury under free fall, frozen nights in Kashmir & Ladakh

Mercury continued its free fall in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as minimum temperatures dropped further during the last 24 hours while the Meteorological (MeT) office on Friday forecast dry weather.

“Weather is expected to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours as the night temperatures are likely to drop further.

“Minimum temperatures in the Valley and Ladakh region remained notches below the freezing point today,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 1.4, Pahalgam minus 3.6 and Gulmarg zero degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 12.7, Kargil minus 11.3 and Leh minus 8.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu and Katra both had 9.8, Batote 5.6, Banihal 5 and Bhaderwah 3.4 as the minimum temperature.

