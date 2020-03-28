Merkel tests negative for coronavirus for third time
Berlin, March 31 (IANS) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for coronavirus for the third time, her spokesperson Steffen Seibert said.
Seibert on Monday said in a statement that Merkel will continue to carry out her official business in quarantine in the coming days, Xinhua news agency reported.
Merkel, aged 65, has put herself into at-home self-quarantine since March 22, after she learned that a doctor who gave her a vaccination for pneumonia two days earlier tested positive for the virus.
Merkel has kept working through telephone and video links.
–IANS
rt/