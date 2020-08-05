Canindia News

Mesmerising Ram temple to be ready soon: Nritya Gopal Das

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Ayodhya, Aug 5 (IANS) Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that now a mesmerising temple will be built at the birthplace of Shri Ram with the help of millions of ‘bhakts’. He termed the temple construction as the construction of India.

He said that all people are dedicated to build the Ram temple. The temple will be built soon and the wishes of all the devotees will be fulfilled. “Hindus want to see the construction of a mesmerising Ram temple,” he said.

The Mahant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have formally started the construction of the temple and now this will be ready soon. This is the wish of all the Ram bhakts.

–IANS

hindi-rs/bg

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Rains in Delhi, air quality ‘very poor’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Netizens warn of fake messages on property sales in J&K

CanIndia New Wire Service

Maharashtra top gangster’s associate held in Punjab

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.