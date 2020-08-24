Messi is Mr Barcelona, says PSG boss

Lisbon, Aug 24 (IANS) Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) head coach Thomas Tuchel has said that Lionel Messi is “very welcome” at the club, however adding that he expects the talismanic striker to remain at Barcelona.

PSG lost 0-1 to Bayern Munich in a tightly-contested Champions League final on Sunday.

“What coach says no to Messi?” Tuchel was quoted as telling to BT Sport by BBC Sport. “I think Messi finishes his career in Barcelona. He is Mr Barcelona,” he added.

Barcelona’s season had ended in a humiliating 2-8 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich. Following which, questions have been raised over Messi’s future at Camp Nou.

PSG are among the few football clubs in the world with the financial capacity to meet his buyout clause of 700million euros.

Speaking on PSG’s plans for the summer transfer window, Tuchel said: “We decided not to talk about transfers in this period.

“We will sit together in the next days. We have many things to do to keep the level of the squad.

“We need to use the transfer window now to make the squad wider. The campaign will be very demanding without any breaks. We need to build a strong, strong squad,” he added.

PSG will play their first game of the new Ligue 1 season against Lens on Saturday, after the French top flight made its return last Friday after the 2019-20 campaign ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

