Messi, Mbappe and Benzema nominated for 2022 FIFA Best Men’s Player

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema have been named as the finalists for The FIFA Best Men’s Football Player Award in 2022, soccer’s world governing body FIFA announced on Friday.

Messi captained Argentina to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar last year, beating France in a dramatic final. Messi won the tournament’s Golden Ball, while his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappe secured the Golden Boot with eight goals.

Mbappe’s compatriot Benzema won last year’s Ballon d’Or for winning UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles with Real Madrid but missed the World Cup due to injury, reports news agency Xinhua.

Spain’s Alexia Putellas, England forward Beth Mead and Alex Morgan of the United States were nominated for the Best Women’s Player Award.

The winners of the best men’s and women’s players, the best male and female coaches, the best men’s and women’s goalkeepers, and the Puskas Award for the best goal of 2022, will be unveiled on February 27 in Paris.

20230211-100802

RELATED ARTICLES

