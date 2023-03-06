INDIA

Met department warns of rain, hailstorm in Raj on Holi day

NewsWire
The Met department on Monday sounded an alert for rainfall and hailstorm in Rajasthan on Holi day on Wednesday.

Met officials issued an alert for rain and hailstorm in 28 districts for three days from Monday and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms, along with rain and hail, which can damage crops.

According to Meteorological Center Jaipur, change in weather can be seen in Udaipur and Kota divisions on Monday itself. Clouds with strong winds and hailstorm can be seen at some places, they said adding that on Tuesday, apart from Kota and Udaipur divisions, the weather will change in Bikaner and Jodhpur division too and there will be thunderstorms here and there.

On Holi on Wednesday, there may be rain and hailstorms in Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions.

According to weather experts, a mild Western Disturbance has been active in north India due to which the wind direction changed. Apart from this, an anti-cyclonic circulation has formed over the Bay of Bengal, while a cyclonic circulation has formed near the Arabian Sea between the Pakistan-Gujarat border due to which change of weather is reported.

20230306-172204

