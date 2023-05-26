The MeT Department on Friday issued an orange alert for the northern parts of Rajasthan after heavy rain and storms lashed the state a day earlier.

According to Department officials, rainstorm will continue in the districts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota until Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dausa, Bharatpur, Dhaulpur, Karauli districts will witness strong to intense thunderstorms, and winds blowing at 50 to 60 kph.

The Department also said that there was a strong possibility of hailstorm at some places.

Due to the activation of another new Western Disturbance from May 28, thunderstorms will increase again.

As a result, there will be a strong possibility strong winds blowing at 50 to 70 kph, as well as heavy rain and hail at some places.

