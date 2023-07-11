The Met Department has predicted heavy rain in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region for the next three days,

According to the Department, a cyclone is forming in North East Rajasthan and its turf lines are crossing Lucknow and Patna.

An alert for heavy rain was issued for the districts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria and Kishanganj.

Patna and south Bihar might also receive downpours, but not as intense as in north Bihar.

Water levels in rivers like Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Kosi, Kamla Balan, Parman, Ganga are also expected to increase.

2023071137275