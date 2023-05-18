In a much needed respite from the intense heat in Bihar, the Met Department has predicted rain accompanied with strong winds in the state for the next two days.

The Department said the temperature is expected to dip by three to four degree Celsius.

The current average temperature in Bihar is around 40 degrees Celsius.

Aurangabad district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 42.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Patna with 38 degrees.

A Department official said that a turf line is passing from north to central Bihar and heading towards Chhattisgarh, which will cause thunder storms and rain.

On Wednesday, strong winds and rain lashed Chapra, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur and East Champaran districts.

The Department has issued a yellow alert in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, Katihar, Purnea, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad, Rohtas and Kaimur.

