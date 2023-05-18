INDIA

Met Dept predicts rain, strong winds in Bihar for next 2 days

NewsWire
0
0

In a much needed respite from the intense heat in Bihar, the Met Department has predicted rain accompanied with strong winds in the state for the next two days.

The Department said the temperature is expected to dip by three to four degree Celsius.

The current average temperature in Bihar is around 40 degrees Celsius.

Aurangabad district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 42.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Patna with 38 degrees.

A Department official said that a turf line is passing from north to central Bihar and heading towards Chhattisgarh, which will cause thunder storms and rain.

On Wednesday, strong winds and rain lashed Chapra, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur and East Champaran districts.

The Department has issued a yellow alert in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, Katihar, Purnea, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad, Rohtas and Kaimur.

20230518-111202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cop recruitment scandal; K’taka ADGP transferred, CID still hunting elusive BJP...

    Record Rs 1,47,686cr gross GST revenue collected in Sep

    IUML lashes out at Kerala govt’s ‘recovery’ of party leader’s land...

    Odisha CM welcomes students returned from Ukraine