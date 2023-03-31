INDIA

Met Dept warns of strong winds, hail storms in Rajasthan

NewsWire
0
0

The Met Department on Friday has warned of strong winds and hail storms at some places in Rajasthan.

There is a strong possibility of the effect of Western Disturbance continuing in the districts of Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions in the form of thunderstorms, sudden strong winds of 30-40 kmph and hailstorm at some places, said Radheshyam Sharma, in charge of the Jaipur meteorological centre.

The effect of this system will end from April 1 and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry on April 1-2, he added.

In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershowers have occurred in some parts of the state.

Kotputli, Jaipur recorded maximum rainfall in eastern Rajasthan at 40 mm while Ganganagar in western Rajasthan recorded 23.3 mm of rainfall.

Due to the activation of another new Western Disturbance on April 3, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds and light rain once again in Bikaner division and parts of Shekhawati region, he added.

20230331-122403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shah’s warm gesture to Yediyurappa’s son stirs debate in party

    IND v SA, 1st ODI: Gaikwad, Bishnoi make debuts as India...

    Woman’s body found in Uttarakhand’s Naini Lake

    ‘DDLJ’ has been the defining film of our generation: Ranbir Kapoor