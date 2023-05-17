The Meteorological (MeT) department on Wednesday warned of thunderstorms, lightning, squall and dust storms in eastern and western Rajasthan.

The weather office has predicted similar conditions to continue in the western part of the state on Thursday.

Surprisingly, even in May, the desert state is yet to witness the heat that the state normally does in this season.

Also, several districts of the states have reported temperatures under 40 degrees in the last 24 hours due to rain and dust storms. The minimum temperature has also fallen in some parts.

Rain was reported in districts — Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Jhalawar and Kota on Tuesday which slashed temperatures in these cities as well as in surrounding areas.

Day temperature during the last 24 hours witnessed appreciable fall in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions. The temperature was below normal in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner and normal in all divisions of the state, said the MeT officials.

Districts like Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Barmer, Bikaner, considered as the hottest normally this season, recorded around a six degree dip in temperature in the last three days.

Mercury in fact was under 40 degrees in districts like Jalore, Hanumangarh, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Pilani, Jaipur, Alwar, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Dungarpur and Sirohi.Sirohi and Bhilwara had minimum temperature of 23 degree Celsius, Jaipur had maximum temperature of 39.2 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 25.3, said the MeT officials.

