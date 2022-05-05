Met Gala 2022 was a night of “gilded glamour”. Given that the theme was to be blingy, the celebrities walking the red carpet did their best to bring as much sparkle and shine as possible.

Many also paid homage to the exhibits this year, which was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”.

Turns out all the glittery gold actually raked in some real gold, the Met Gala this year, earned a record amount of $17.4 million, confirmed officials at the Met on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

This annual gala is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is incidentally the only department of the Met that is required to fund itself.

The money raised at the gala helps day to day operations of the institute and it also helps them put on annual exhibits like the current one – “In America – An Anthology of Fashion”. The exhibit was launched on Monday night at the gala and will be open to general public from May 7, 2022.

This exhibit is part of a wider two-part exhibit which is all about exploring the American fashion roots.

The gala is traditionally always held on the first Monday of May but the pandemic and lockdowns pushed the gala of 2021 to September. Due to this, there was only an eight-month gap between the two galas.

Good news for the Costume Institute of Met is that though the 2021 and 2022 gala happened so close together, the two galas together brought in nearly $33.7 million for the Institute. Usually, the number of guests at the gala is around 600, however in the last couple of years the number of guests has reduced to 400 and the guest list of the Met Gala includes some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment, fashion, sports and business.