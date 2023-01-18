INDIA

The MeT office on Wednesday forecast a mainly clear sky in Jammu and generally cloudy weather in the Valley during next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir experienced a cold and dry day.

“Weather is likely to be generally clear in Jammu division and mainly cloudy in the Valley during the next 24 hours”, a MeT department official said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered minus 4.3 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 11.7 degree and Gulmarg minus 11.3 degrees as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil recorded a low of minus 23.1 degree, while Leh was at minus 15.8 degree.

Jammu clocked 4.5 degrees, Katra 4.2, Batote minus 0.5, Banihal minus 0.3 and Bhaderwah minus 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

