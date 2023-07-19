The weather was cloudy and wet in J and K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office issued a flood risk warning on Wednesday for the next two days.

A MeT department statement said, “Currently, it is raining at most places of Jammu region and Anantnag, Kulgam area in the Valley.

“Forecast today: Katra in Reasi district of Jammu region received an all-time extremely heavy rain of 315.4mm in 24 hours.

“This is the heaviest since 1980. Earlier it was 292.4mm on 31st July 2019.

“Rain is likely to continue till next 3-4 hours and decrease thereafter in Jammu & Kashmir regions.

“On July 20-22th intermittent light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places of Jammu region at scattered places of Kashmir region.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is possible at some places of Jammu region during this week.

“Waring: Risk of flash flood, mudslide, landslides has increased due to heavy rain. People are advised to remain cautious and stay away from streams, rivers and other vulnerable spots,” the statement said.

