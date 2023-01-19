INDIA

MeT predicts cloudy sky in Jammu, light rain or snow in Kashmir valley

Meteorological department has forecast clouds in Jammu and light rain or snow in the Kashmir valley during next 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy sky in Jammu division and light rain/snow in the Valley is likely during the next 24 hours in J&K,” said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar recorded minus 1.4, Pahalgam minus 4.3 and Gulmarg minus 7.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil registered minus 12.7 and Leh minus 11.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.9, Katra 6.8, Batote 1.4, Banihal 1.1 and Bhaderwah also 1.4 degrees Celsius as minimum temperature.

Light rain or snow occurred in J&K during the last 24 hours.

