With the Met Office predicting heavy to extremely heavy rain on a third consecutive day on Monday in Himachal Pradesh that previously caused statewide landslides and blocking of highways and link roads, the government advised to avoid travel until it is extremely necessary.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu,” an official of the Meteorological Office here told IANS.

He said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at few places in the rest of districts.

As per state government figures, eight people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-related incidents.

In view of heavy rainfall in the state, all schools and colleges will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, the state government announced.

According to the state police, traffic in Solan district on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway is currently running in single lane due to slides and debris in other lane.

“It is raining heavily in the region. Please avoid travel until it is extremely necessary,” it advised.

In a late-night operation, an NDRF team rescued six people who were stranded in the Beas river near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river after incessant rainfall.

Meanwhile, five people stranded in Kasol, Kullu district, have also been rescued.

“Around 20-21 people are stuck in Kisan Bhawan in Kullu and it is dangerously surrounded by river from all sides. Ground rescue is very difficult. The administration is requisitioning the Indian Air Force for tomorrow (Monday) morning,” Additional Director General of Police Abhishek Trivedi tweeted.

As per the police update for Bilaspur district, national highways crossing through the district i.e. Shimla-Dharamsala, Manali-Chandigarh (old) and Mandi-Shimla are plying.

There were reports of heavy damage to shops and houses due to cloudburst in Thunag in Mandi district.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday visited the rain-hit areas in Una district.

He said 4,680 water supply schemes of the Jal Shakti Department have been damaged due to heavy rainfall and flashfloods.

The water level in all rivers of the state — Satluj, Beas and Yamuna — which enter the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana has increased, a government official told IANS.

