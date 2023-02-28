SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta creating team to build AI tools: CEO

NewsWire
0
0

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is creating a new “top-level” product team which will be “focused” on generative artificial intelligence (AI).

On Monday, Zuckerberg posted on Facebook, “We’re creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area.”

“We’re starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology into all of our different products.”

He further explained that in the short term, the company will focus on building creative and expressive tools.

And, over the longer term, the company will develop “AI personas” which will help users in a variety of ways.

The company is also exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), as well as “video and multi-modal experiences.”

“We have a lot of foundational work to do before getting to the really futuristic experiences, but I’m excited about all of the new things we’ll build along the way,” he added.

Last week, Meta joined the AI chatbot race with its own state-of-the-art foundational large language model designed to help researchers advance their work in the field of AI. However, Meta’s Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA) isn’t like ChatGPT-driven Bing at the moment as it can’t yet talk to humans but will help researchers.

20230228-121203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple settles lawsuit against ex-employee who stole trade secrets

    Apple loses $1 trillion in market cap in one year

    Indian workforce to get average salary hike of 10.4% in 2023

    S.Korea can offer more to global chip supply chains, says US