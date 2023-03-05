SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta cuts price of its VR headsets

NewsWire
0
0

Meta (formerly Facebook) has announced a cut in the prices of its Quest 2 and high-end Quest Pro headsets.

Meta Quest 2’s price will drop from $499.99 to $429.99, and Meta Quest Pro’s price will drop from $1,499.99 to $999.99, according to CNBC.

“Our goal has always been to create hardware that’s affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer,” the company said.

The new price for the Quest Pro will be available to US and Canadian buyers on March 5, while the rest of the world will see it on March 15, the report mentioned.

Meta lost a whopping $13.7 billion in operating losses for Reality Labs for 2022, giving its AR-VR and Metaverse dream a huge jolt.

Within the Reality Labs segment, Q4 revenue was $727 million, down 17 per cent due to lower Quest 2 sales.

Reality Labs expenses were $5 billion, up 20 per cent primarily due to employee-related costs and restructuring-related expenses.

Reality Labs operating loss was $4.3 billion in the holiday quarter of 2022.

Meta bought AR hardware company Oculus for $2 billion back in 2014.

20230305-164604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG Energy Solution joins Siemens on smart factory technologies

    Big Tech firms commit $925 mn to reduce carbon footprint

    Lenovo appoints Ajay Sehgal to lead India commercial business

    Addverb Technologies unveils new robot for warehouses