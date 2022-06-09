SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta halts development of its dual-camera smartwatch: Report

Tech giant Meta’s upcoming smartwatch with two built-in cameras, which was likely to be launched next year, has reportedly been halted.

Along with dual-cameras, the device was likely to include features like activity tracking, music playback, messaging, and more, reports Bloomberg.

Earlier this year, a report said that Meta was planning to launch its first smartwatch in two models — a circular and a square one with a detachable display. It also mentioned that the circular watch will have two or a max of three cameras.

The report had stated that a camera on the front of the watch display exists primarily for video calling, while a 1080p, auto-focus camera on the back can be used for capturing footage when detached from the stainless steel frame on the wrist.

The watch, which is now halted, was expected to be priced around $400 and was likely to come in three colour options — white, black, and gold.

This device was Meta’s first stab at releasing hardware specifically for the wrist, opening up another area of competition with Apple at a time when the two tech giants are already at odds on other fronts.

