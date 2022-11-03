INDIASCI-TECH

Meta India head Ajit Mohan moves on

Meta on Thursday announced that its India head, Ajit Mohan, has decided to step down from his role at the company to pursue another opportunity.

“Over the last four years, he played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people,” Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta, said in a statement to IANS.

“We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future,” she added.

In January 2019, Facebook India hired Ajit Mohan as the managing director. During his tenure, WhatsApp and Instagram added more than 200 million users in India.

Mohan was responsible for driving Facebook’s overall strategy and continued investment in India — reporting directly to the Menlo Park (California) based headquarter and not to the Asia Pacific team.

An alumnus of McKinsey and the company’s New York office where he worked with media companies around the globe, Mohan launched and built Hotstar, Star India’s over-the-top (OTT) service, into India’s leading premium video streaming platform.

He is a graduate from the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at Johns Hopkins University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

