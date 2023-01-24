SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta introduces more features to end-to-end encrypted Messenger app

Meta has announced more new features in Messenger to end-to-end encrypted chats, including chat themes, custom emojis, reactions, group profile photos, and more.

The company said that it has also started to expand global testing of end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger.

With chat themes, it will help personalise and enhance users’ conversations in end-to-end encrypted chats, also users will be able to set themes, including static colour and gradient themes, for end-to-end encrypted chats.

Moreover, users will see the full menu of emoji reactions and customise the quick reaction tray in end-to-end encrypted chats.

With the introduction of Group profile photos, users will be able to choose profile photos for different chats with friends or work colleagues.

Among other features, it includes Link previews, Active Status, and Bubbles on Android.

The company added Link previews for end-to-end encrypted chats so that users can see where a link is taking them, before clicking on it.

The tech giant further mentioned that, “over the next few months, more people will continue to see some of their chats gradually being upgraded with an extra layer of protection provided by end-to-end encryption”.

“We’ll provide updates as we continue to make progress towards this goal over the course of 2023,” said the company.

