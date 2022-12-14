SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta introduces new sharing features on Instagram

Meta has introduced new sharing features on Instagram, including ‘Notes’, that will help users to feel closer to the people they care about.

‘Notes’ is a new way for users to share their thoughts and see what their friends are up to, Meta said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. This feature has already started rolling out to users.

Meta is also testing new features in Stories which include ‘Add Yours nominations’ and ‘Candid Stories’.

Instagram is expanding its previously launched ‘Add Yours in Stories’ feature by introducing the ‘Add Yours nominations’ feature, which will allow users to invite friends to participate by tapping pass it on.

‘Candid Stories’ is a new way to capture and share what users are doing right now in a story that is only visible to those who also share their own.

“We’re testing new features to give people more ways to collaborate and connect with friends in groups,” the company said.

With the new ‘Group Profiles’ feature, users will soon be able to create and join a new dedicated profile to share posts and stories with friends.

Whenever users share content to a Group Profile, that content will only be shared to group members instead of their followers and will be posted on the Group Profile instead of their own.

Meta is also testing ‘Collaborative Collections’ feature that will allow users to connect with friends over their shared interests by saving posts to a collaborative collection in their group or 1:1 DMs

