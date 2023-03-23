INDIASCI-TECH

Meta introduces new WhatsApp app for Windows with better calling features

NewsWire
0
0

Meta has introduced a new WhatsApp app for Windows that loads faster and features an interface similar to the mobile version of the app.

Users can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

The company said that it will continue to increase these limits over time so users can always stay connected with friends, family, and co-workers.

“WhatsApp is the largest platform to provide a fully end-to-end encrypted messaging experience that allows cross-platform communication between mobile phones, computers, tablets and more. This means that your personal messages, media and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices,” Meta said.

Moreover, the tech giant has also made improvements, including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features like link previews and stickers.

Meta also said that the company will introduce a new Mac desktop version of WhatsApp, which is currently in beta.

Earlier this week, Meta also announced two new updates for “groups” on WhatsApp — new controls for admins, and easily see groups in common.

The new features which will start rolling out globally over the coming weeks, come just a few months after WhatsApp launched Communities, a feature that offers larger, more structured discussion groups.

20230323-173803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deepak Chahar would be beneficial for the Indian team in T20...

    UP health Deptt anomalies: 48 transfers cancelled, 14 suspended

    Pak Foreign Minister’s statement ‘nefarious and shameful’: Anurag Thakur

    Karnataka caps cost of CT scans, X-rays in private hospitals