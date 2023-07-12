INDIA

Meta introduces real-time avatar calls for Instagram, Messenger

Meta has announced that it is rolling out real-time avatar calls on Instagram and Messenger.

This feature will be helpful when users don’t want to show their real faces during video calls and want a third option between camera-off and camera-on, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The company also mentioned that users can share animated avatar stickers in Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels, Facebook comments, and 1:1 message threads on Messenger and Instagram.

“From a jaunty wave hello or a slow clap of approval to showing off your avatar’s dance moves, there are plenty of ways to put your personality on full display.”

Moreover, users can share their social stickers of them and a single friend in 1:1 message threads to crack an inside joke, relive a shared moment or just enjoy a sense of togetherness.

“We’re testing a new feature on Facebook and WhatsApp where you can take a live selfie and in seconds we’ll give you a suggested avatar option generated from your selfie,” the company said.

Additionally, users will be able to pick from those options and further personalise them to best represent themselves.

“This is a long-term process (think more SATs, less pop quiz), so we’ll keep testing, refining, and improving this feature over time,” it added.

